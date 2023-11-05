Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ProFrac by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 42,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $949,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ProFrac from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACDC opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.92.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). ProFrac had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 202.01%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.97 million.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 603,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,485,615.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,240,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,662,045.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Farris Wilks purchased 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 981,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,167.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 603,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $5,485,615.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,240,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,662,045.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

