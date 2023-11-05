Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 111,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 56,068 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $10.38.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

