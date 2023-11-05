NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $181.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $146.93 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

