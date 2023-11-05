Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 25,557 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $647,614.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,030,481.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 25,557 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $647,614.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,030,481.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $249,164.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,843.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,177 shares of company stock worth $6,929,371. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

PINS stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.69, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

