Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMO opened at $8.49 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

