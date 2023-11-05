35,200 Shares in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,605,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,689,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SKYX Platforms by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in SKYX Platforms by 515.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 238,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 199,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on SKYX Platforms from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

SKYX stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $154.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -2,451.88. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 205.21% and a negative return on equity of 257.69%.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

