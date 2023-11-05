Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,256 BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYM. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 38,151 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

