Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $238.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $203.75 and a twelve month high of $252.93. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

