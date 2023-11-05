Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 377.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 55,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 0.3 %

LEG opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.