Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys Shares of 3,680 BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 44,367 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,652 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 109,687 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BTA opened at $8.95 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

