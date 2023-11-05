U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $611,688,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $399,252,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. Corteva’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.16.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

