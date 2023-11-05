Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $27,000 in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2,303.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, COO Mark Miller bought 3,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $948,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,158 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $138,306.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,482,247.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,003 shares of company stock worth $9,367,213. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of GSHD opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 158.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.44. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

