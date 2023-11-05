Atria Investments Inc Has $2.91 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,818,180,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

