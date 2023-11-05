Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.61.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.5 %

ULTA stock opened at $385.88 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $396.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

