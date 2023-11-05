Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1,462.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 23.8% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

