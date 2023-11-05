Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Toro by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Toro by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. TheStreet lowered Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

