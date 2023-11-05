Insider Buying: Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Purchases $29,610.00 in Stock

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,155.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Investar Trading Up 0.8 %

ISTR opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $105.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.59. Investar Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.96 million. Investar had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.43%. Analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Investar from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Investar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 989,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Investar by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 592,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its position in Investar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 344,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Investar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 270,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Investar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

