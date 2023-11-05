Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Acquires $19,000.00 in Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) Director Frank Gumina, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,799 shares in the company, valued at $357,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $336.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mid Penn Bancorp

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.