Insider Selling: Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Director Sells 2,753 Shares of Stock

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) Director David P. White sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $36,725.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $145,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Resources Connection Trading Up 1.5 %

Resources Connection stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $469.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $170.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,202,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,297 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,580,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,857 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,097,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after purchasing an additional 104,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 4.3% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,438,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 59,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

