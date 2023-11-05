Insider Buying: Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Insider Acquires A$20,400.00 in Stock

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC – Get Free Report) insider David Heaney purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.04 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of A$20,400.00 ($12,993.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Cyclopharm Limited manufacture and sells medical equipment and radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technegas and Molecular Imaging segments. The Technegas segment offers diagnostic equipment and consumables used by physicians in the detection of pulmonary embolism.

