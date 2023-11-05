Insider Buying: Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Insider Acquires A$20,400.00 in Stock

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC – Get Free Report) insider David Heaney purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.04 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of A$20,400.00 ($12,993.63).
Cyclopharm Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 4.68.
About Cyclopharm
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cyclopharm
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.