Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RDWR. Barclays lowered their price target on Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Radware from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Radware Price Performance

Radware stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.78 million, a PE ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 0.92. Radware has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.92 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,115,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,801,000 after purchasing an additional 70,902 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,291,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,252,000 after purchasing an additional 269,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,888,000 after purchasing an additional 119,487 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

