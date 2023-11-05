StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ NWLI opened at $478.30 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $194.25 and a 12-month high of $488.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $460.48 and its 200-day moving average is $406.74.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.08%. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is 1.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 170.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 336.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

