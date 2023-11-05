United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of United-Guardian from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of UG opened at $5.79 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 22.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in United-Guardian by 277.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

