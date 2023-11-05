Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CO stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

