Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Remark

About Remark

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Remark by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

