Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of AMPE stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
