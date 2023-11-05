Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

