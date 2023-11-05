ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

ENGlobal stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.11.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 229.24% and a negative net margin of 53.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ENGlobal Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two

