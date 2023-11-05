ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Performance
ENGlobal stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.11.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 229.24% and a negative net margin of 53.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
