Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barrington Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.50 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.29.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $45.51 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 317.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

