Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $882.68 on Friday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $453.28 and a fifty-two week high of $925.91. The stock has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $856.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $816.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after buying an additional 468,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after buying an additional 788,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

