ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

ContraFect Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. ContraFect has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $15.76.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

