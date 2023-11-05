ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. ContraFect has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $15.76.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
