MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Trading Up 2.4%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.95 and last traded at $35.58. Approximately 29,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 25,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.