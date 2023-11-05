Brokerages Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Target Price at $36.29

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 579.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 572.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. OGE Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $41.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.29%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

