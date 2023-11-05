Brokerages Set PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price at $35.68

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,446,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after acquiring an additional 153,385 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,150,000 after acquiring an additional 71,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,412,000 after acquiring an additional 67,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

