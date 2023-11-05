Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$142.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$142.64.

CJT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$119.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$164.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Cargojet Trading Up 3.8 %

TSE:CJT opened at C$87.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$91.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$97.06. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$143.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of C$209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.5190666 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

