Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arcus Biosciences
Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.
Arcus Biosciences Price Performance
Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.81 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 235.99%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arcus Biosciences
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.