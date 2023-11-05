Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arcus Biosciences

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $427,166.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 302,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,793.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.81 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 235.99%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.