Insider Selling: Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Insider Sells $62,983.73 in Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) insider Adam Crystal sold 7,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $62,983.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of TNGX stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $854.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 317.04%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
