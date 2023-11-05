Insider Selling: Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Insider Sells $62,983.73 in Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) insider Adam Crystal sold 7,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $62,983.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $854.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 317.04%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

