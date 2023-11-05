MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $100,003.60 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $100,003.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,536,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $96.14 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $125.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.04. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on MGPI

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.