Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires $47,700.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.3% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $490,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $3,046,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 75,714.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 159,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 159,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

