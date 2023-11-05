Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) CEO Sells $45,330.30 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) CEO John Cash sold 27,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $45,330.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,839.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ur-Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.28. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.38.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

