Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) CEO Sells $45,330.30 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) CEO John Cash sold 27,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $45,330.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,839.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ur-Energy Trading Down 4.8 %
Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.28. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.38.
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
