Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Sells $50,545.00 in Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) VP Michael W. Wilson sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $50,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

RGR opened at $45.14 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $799.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.46). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 126.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 59.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 29.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Aegis restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Further Reading

