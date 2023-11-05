The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $14.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.28.

SKIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, August 25th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.28. Beauty Health has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $582.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,155,804.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 59,380 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $362,218.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,827,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,547,463.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 97,380 shares of company stock worth $593,948. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Beauty Health by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beauty Health by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after buying an additional 423,084 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Beauty Health by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,830,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after buying an additional 1,102,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Beauty Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,742,000 after buying an additional 407,849 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Beauty Health by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,215,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,608,000 after buying an additional 460,192 shares during the period.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

