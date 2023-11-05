TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives C$13.48 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$13.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. CSFB cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. ATB Capital cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RNW

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The company has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$10.63 and a twelve month high of C$14.74.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.60 million. TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.73%. Research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.6637977 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.33%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.