Analysts Set Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) PT at $4.90

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBLA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,232,069.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,220 shares of company stock valued at $125,480. 23.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

