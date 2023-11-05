EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives $11.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.88.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.17. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $13.47.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $170.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $39,487.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,830,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,015,829.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 5,787 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $55,323.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $39,487.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,830,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,015,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,494 shares of company stock worth $468,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

