Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, September 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get Enovix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENVX

Enovix Trading Up 3.5 %

Insider Transactions at Enovix

Enovix stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 11.05 and a current ratio of 11.07. Enovix has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.