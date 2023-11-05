Brokerages Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) PT at $16.35

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

NYSE CXM opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.67, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $2,056,796.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $2,056,796.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 186,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $2,594,638.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 837,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,671,418.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 654,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,209,147. 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 27.3% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after buying an additional 759,933 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

