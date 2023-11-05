Franky Minnifield Buys 2,000 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) Director Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $76,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,025.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Franky Minnifield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, Franky Minnifield bought 192 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599.04.

On Friday, September 22nd, Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $67,560.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.35 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $48.05.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Community Trust Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 267,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,050,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,244,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.