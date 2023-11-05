Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives $15.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

In other news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,117.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 40.29, a current ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.18%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

