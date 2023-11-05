Brokerages Set Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) PT at $15.34

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.34.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 109,540.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,964,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,016 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.2% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,666,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,798 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,221,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $404,130,000 after buying an additional 2,582,327 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $35,559,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 78.9% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,147,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,131,000 after buying an additional 2,269,946 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a yield of 26.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

