Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $500,479.17 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 29th, Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total value of $200,631.80.

On Monday, August 14th, Paul John Smith sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.55, for a total value of $661,505.90.

On Friday, August 11th, Paul John Smith sold 631 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.77, for a total value of $347,535.87.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $283,877.43.

On Friday, August 4th, Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $606.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.25 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.77.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

